Climate Change: Africa Cheated, Oppressed, Lied To By Rich Nations —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Africa is being cheated, oppressed and lied to by rich nations.

He stated that this is despite the continent almost being non-emitters, stressing that it is responsible for a mere five per cent of global emissions.

He stated this while speaking at the opening plenary of the COP-26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Reminding the developed countries of the pledge to provide at least $100 billion yearly to developing countries, Buhari said Africa has heard enough of the talk from rich nations, saying “it’s high time they walked their talk.”

He expressed disappointment that some of the world’s biggest emitters, China, with 11 per cent contribution to global warming, and Russia did not attend the summit in person.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘@COP26, Nigeria Sends Powerful Message To Rich Nations,’ on Tuesday.