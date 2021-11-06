Collapsed Building: Zainab Balogun Mourns Her Cousin’s Death

Actress Zainab Balogun has announced the sudden death of her cousin, Samuel Iwelu who made a video while entering Ikoyi building before it collapsed.

The star made the news known through her Instagram stating his death “will hurt forever”.

In her write up she shared, Zainab admire her cousins vulnerability, literally poured out like a tap and with the statement.

Other attribute was placed alongside always looking for me, always encouraging me to communicate my feelings, always sensing, giving, loving etc.

Zainab wrote a letter to his dead cousin: ” I really don’t know where to star. Sammy I’m good to miss you. More than you could ever know. I wish I could tell you more about what you mean to me. You were more than my cousin, you were my big brother. You took care of me. Distance wasn’t enough to stop you. You always looked for me Sam, even when I didn’t want to be found. I admire your vulnerability. Your ability to wear it all your sleeve. You showed me so much love. All of us. It hurts when I read your messages now just when I think I’m done crying, it all comes back. This is hard of us Sam really hard.

You gave soooo much of yourself to everyone. Literally poured out like a tap”

