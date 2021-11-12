Comedian Ayomidate Acquires Lexus Jeep

Ayomide Adegboye better known as Ayomidate has gifted himself a brand new Lexus to compliment his effort for years.

The comedian took to his Instagram page to show off his new whip, with a tag “A blessing from God”.

As a hard-working man, you’ve to Carter for your pleasure.

But initially, the Celebrity denied jokingly that the car is not his.

Many of his fans are excited for him and proud of how far he has come in the industry.

