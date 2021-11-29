Comedian Senator, Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Comedian Senator and wife welcome baby girl

Bethel Njoku, otherwise called Senator, has invited a child young lady with his better half Kemen Njoku.

He took to Instagram to share the uplifting news.

Sharing family photographs taken while his significant other was pregnant, he composed:

“Please where can i get Guns, knives, dogs…. Its a Girl!!! God has been too faithful to i and my family and we will forever continue to serve him. Helen Gianna Chizaram Njoku is our latest member… Mother and daughter are in excellent health… Father running around for Pampers money, olive oil, cereal, etc.”