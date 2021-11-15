Comedienne Tomama Bags Award At The Humour Awards

Comedienne Tomama has bagged a new award at The Humour Awards.

The star made the news known through her Instagram as she thanked her followers for making it possible for her.

Tomama went on to dedicate the awards to her fans stating she was not expecting it at all.

READ ALSO: How Baba Ijesha Harassed Me – Comedienne Princess’ Daughter

The content creator has put so much hard work into the industry and she is definitely going places and her fans are proud of her.

She said: “Congratulations to us 🍾🍾🎉 we won @thehumourawards thank you 🙏🙌🏾 I nor expect so I nor plan speech o 😂😂😂😂”