Content Creator Taaooma Fires Back After Being Dragged For Visiting VP Yemi Osibanjo

Popular Nigerian content creator, Apaokagi Maryam, better known as Taaooma has reacted after being dragged following her meeting with the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The star alongside other comedians were faced with severe backlash from youths who faulted their decision of dining with politicians rather than sticking to the truth portrayed in their comedy skits.

In reaction, Taaooma enumerated the purpose and discussion held at the meeting.

“Yesterday, I had the chance of meeting with the VP of the federation at the Presidential villa, Abuja. I urged for the “actual” lifting of the Twitter ban and as well, stressed on the issue of police brutality which hasn’t gotten any bit of change even after all the promises. I made the presidency understand how important Twitter is for the majority of us (the youths). The SMEs and the very plenty others who make a living via that platform.” READ ALSO: Defamation: Filmmaker Tenders Apology Letter To Taaooma “The Twitter ban has made so many small scale business crash and disrupted many. I also made it known to the VP that Police brutality hasn’t stopped and we the youths seem to be the target of that institution. #Endsars was not just to end SARS alone, it was to end all forms of police brutality and irresponsibility. I hope the assurances I got yesterday will take effect immediately.” “However guys, we must know that we the youth make 70% of the population and we have the future in our hands. The next step now is to GET YOUR PVC!!! #ENDSARS #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY #LIFTTWITTERBAN,” she wrote.

Well, it looked like the statement did not sit well with many as she was called out by her followers for visiting the VP.

A well not addressed followers @arewaboly said on his comment: “did you remember to ask them face to face “who gave them the order for #endsars #lekkimassacre and not coming on social media ranting as if you guys truly cares. So unfortunately we don’t even know who we’re anymore as a people, everybody fighting for their comfort zone. Nigeria I hail you..🙌”

See post below: