Convocation: Ban Against Non-First Class Graduates Remains, Says UI

The University of Ibadan has reiterated its earlier decision to allow only First Class graduates to attend its forthcoming convocation ceremony.

The institution made the emphasis while issuing a disclaimer against online and social media reports which claimed that the school had lifted the ban on the decision.

The varsity gave this disclaimer in a statement issued by its Director of Public Communication, Mr Olatunji Oladejo.

The varsity described the claims as mischievous, deceitful, misleading, unreliable and irresponsible.

It urged all graduates, parents, guardians and the general public to disregard the publications.