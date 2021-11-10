COP26: Nigeria To Consider Investing In Nuclear Energy, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that Nigeria will consider investing in nuclear energy as part of efforts to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and adapt to climate change.

The President made the remarks in his message to rich nations at the COP26, a statement signed on Tuesday by presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said.

“We can also invest in nuclear. Though not renewable it is carbon neutral and capable of producing a baseload, constant electricity production on which sustained economic progress can be built,” Buhari said.

“Nigeria is among a handful of African countries exploring nuclear power, with a research reactor already operational.”