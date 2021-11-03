COVID-19: UI Bars Graduands Without First Class From Convocation Hall

The University of Ibadan (UI) has barred graduands without first-class honours from attending the 2021 convocation ceremonies physically.

The university also barred the graduands without first class and their parents from being physically present on campus for graduation.

Instead, they were asked to join the convocation ceremony online.

A circular released by the university stated that the convocation would hold between November 15 and 17.

The University’s Public Relations Officer, Olatunji Oladejo, stated that the decision was taken to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He stated that award winners would also be allowed access into the hall.

Part of the circular read, “Attendance at the International Conference Centre is open to First Class Honours graduands and recipients of prizes and awards only. Parents and visitors are not allowed into the campus neither will there be any form of party or social gathering during the period.

“All graduands are to comply with COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of face masks, physical distancing and use of hand sanitiser.

“All graduands are expected to pay the levies as stipulated whether or not they attend the convocation ceremonies as these will be required at the point of collection of the certificate.”