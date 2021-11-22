COVID-19: We’ve approached World Bank for $30m loan to build vaccine plant in Nigeria — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says his government is in talks with the World Bank to obtain $30 million to build a vaccine plant in Nigeria.

Buhari, represented by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, made this known in Jos on Saturday during the graduation of Senior Executive Course 43 participants of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies.

The President said he hoped that the vaccine plant to be built in collaboration with May & Baker Nigeria Plc would commence next year.

He said, “Nigeria is in talks with the World Bank’s private lending arm and other lenders to raise about $30 million to help finance a vaccine plant (with 49 per cent of the company owned by the Nigerian government and the balance held by May & Baker Nigeria Plc), plans to begin construction of the plant in the first quarter of next year.

The plant will initially ‘fill and finish,’ which means importing the raw materials for the vaccines and then packaging them for distribution. Full manufacturing is expected to follow.