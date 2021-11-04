Creativity Of Our Youth, Enough Reason To Believe In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has expressed that the creativity and talents of Nigeria’s youth population is enough reason to believe in the future of the country.

Osinbajo stated this on Wednesday when he received on a courtesy call at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, a delegation of young Nigerian Comedy Skit Industry practitioners under the auspices of the Nigeria Skits Industry Awards, led by its promoter, Bimbo Daramola.

Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘Young Nigerians’ talents reason to believe in Nigeria –Osinbajo’.

He commended the creativity of the Nigerian youths.

The Vice President said, “I strongly believe that what our young people are doing and what they are capable of, is what will lead our country to where we are meant to be.

“The future is not tomorrow, it is already here and we can see it from just everything you are doing, the global acclaim that you are getting; young people like yourselves, doing something good.”