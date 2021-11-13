Cubana Chief Priest Gifts White Money Gold Necklace

Nigerian Billionaire Businessman and Popular Club Owner, Cubana Chief Priest has put a big smile on the face of big brother Naija shine ya eye winner, Whitemoney, after gifting him a bitcoin gold jewellery.

While the Imo State-born businessman was sharing the new video clip of himself and white money on social media platforms, he captions his post below.

SEE ALSO: MasterKraft And Whitemoney Hit The Studio – Video

”My Jewelry Plug, Welcomed Our Winner With A BitCoin Gold Money Chain, @whitemoney, Thanks to Gold jewellery, Givers Never Lack, Welcome Bro Tonight We Super Lit @clubxhrine”

However, since Whitemoney left BBN, he has been receiving gifts left and right from his fans and other celebrities and his people are so excited for him.