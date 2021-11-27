Customer’s Death At My Club Not Caused By Electrocution – Obi Cubana

Obi Cubana Narrates The Death At His Club

A video showing how a lady passed on at Obi Cuban’s Hustle and Bustle club has been delivered.

In the video, the woman, in a red dress, is seen leaving the club with two male companions.

They give off an impression of being feeling great and are seen messing about before the woman runs forward, trips falls, then, at that point, blacks out. One of her male companions approaches her and attempts to assist her with increasing yet sees she’s oblivious. He then, at that point, raises caution and individuals accumulate.

A heavy lodging bouncer is additionally seen running towards the lady to save her. Sadly, the lady, distinguished as Susan Oleghe, didn’t get by.