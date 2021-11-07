Cut In University Subvention A Temporary Measure – Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has stated that the current slash in the monthly subvention to the Ekiti State University (EKSU) was a temporary measure occasioned by the nationwide financial challenges.

Fayemi made the clarification in Ado Ekiti on Saturday when a delegation of the university’s Governing Council led by its Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Prof. Bamitale Omole, paid a courtesy visit to the governor’s office.

Also Read: CBN Earmark N500m Grant For University, Polytechnic Students

He stated that the decision would be reviewed as the state’s finances improve.

He stated that payment of the backlog of subvention will be considered but urged the management to harness other possible ways of generating funds for the university.