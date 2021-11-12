“Cut Your Coats Wisely” – Yerins Advises Fans

Reality TV Star, Yerins has taken to social media to advise his fans to always cut their coats wisely and not to please others.

The social media influencer clears his mind by telling the nations to be themselves and don’t do things to impress people.

Yerins stated that some of these people on social media are just trying to feel among.

He advised that people should do their things and not be pressured.

READ ALSO: BBNaija’s Yerins Slams Troll For Body-shaming Him

In his opinion on the negative side of social media, he said “People are funny though, so some people think because you’re a celebrity you can’t take a Taxi or buy things at small boutique”.

Furthermore, Yerins said: “better don’t join the caucus of “fake it to make it gang”, social media is not real and we spend them wondering GOD WHEN?”

See post below: