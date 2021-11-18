Cynthia Morgan continues to throw subs at Davido after she was called out for her initial post

Cynthia Morgan is not backing down after she sent a subliminal message to Davido in a post and, this time, she’s choosing to be more direct with her sub.

The singer had gone on her Instagram Stories to write that if you have to compel people to celebrate you, then it means there’s nothing to be celebrated.

Considering that the post came after Davido called on his friends to celebrate him by sending him money, fans called out Cynthia and accused her of hating on Davido.

Cynthia responded, fully owning the “hate” and standing on her initial post.

She added that 1 million Naira is chicken change then added: “If you really rose by lifting others and you’re asking for 1 meter publicly then your boys are ungrateful… Poor things.”

She was making reference to the “we rise by lifting others” quote Davido used when requesting 1 million from his friends.

Cynthia also wrote: “Because say all of us they do music no mean say all of us na mate.”

