Dancer Emmanuella Odiley Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Jennys Glow

Dancer Emmanuella Odiley popularly referred to as ‘Ellaley‘ has announced her new ambassadorial deal with Jennys Glow.c

The star is one of the GGB dance crew which Liquorose is in and she has taken to her Instagram to let the news known.

Ellaley has been in the entertainment industry for quite some time now as she has been featured as a dancer on series of music videos.

The creative influencer expressed her excitement and she is happy to join the family.

Ellaley said: “Healthy skin is a reflection of overall wellness. Im glad to announce that I’m officially a brand ambassador for @jennysglownigeria Angels go say hello to my new family by following and patronising them 🥳💃🏾”

See post below: