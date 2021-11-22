Davido Adds N50m To Donations He Received

Nigerian singer, Davido has taken to his Instagram to give an update about his planned N250million donation.

The star released an official statement stating he will be donating the money he garnered from people few days back to the orphanages across Nigeria.

He also said he will be adding N50million naira to the money to sum up a whooping N250million for the orphanages.

READ ALSO: Davido And His Crew Reportedly Get Into A Fight In Dubai

Taking to his Instagram, Davido shared a screenshot of the account revealing he has now sent his N50million to the donation account.

He stated that more details regarding the disbursement of funds will be revealed soon.

Davido said: “My 50 million donation has been added ❤️ #transparency more details soon regarding the disbursement of funds #werisebyliftingothers”

See post below: