Davido asking fans for money and calling out people to send you money on social media seems degrading to me – Twitter user says

Nigerian musician, Davido has received nearly N100 million for his birthday from friends who have been contributing for the superstar.

This comes after he asked his friends to send him N1M each as a gift ahead of his 29th birthday coming up on the 21st of November.

However, a Twitter user identified as @Eminez_1 slammed the singer, stating that he is not acting like an A-list singer by asking for money on social media.

While others seem to be flowing along with the cruise, this netizen who didn’t welcome Davido’s move, criticized the singer for calling on fellow celebrities and individuals to send him some cash.

He noted that Davido ought to start depicting the traits of a highly-rated musician while affirming that the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid and so on would never do such a thing.

The tweet reads: “Davido should start acting like the A list celebrity he is, asking fans for money and calling out people to send you money on social media seems degrading to me. You can’t see Jay- Z, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Wizkid and Burna Boy pull stunts like that. Never!”

See the tweet below:

