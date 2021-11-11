Davido Congratulates Soludo On Election Victory

Iconic Musician Davido took to his page on social media to congratulate the newly elected Anambra state governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

This is coming after he was announced the winner of the election and many were so excited including Davido who said: “Congrats sir… It’s just simple!! Let votes count! Congrats to the Anambra people! Over to you YOUR EXCELLENCY.”

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo also tweeted: “With utmost humility and gratitude to God. I accept the results of the 2021 Anambra Governorship election as declared by INEC, Newly Elected Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State speaks, despite all the ups and downs.”