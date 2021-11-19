Davido Drops Champion Sound With Focalistic

The 30BG has dropped a new track in celebrating his birthday titled Champion Sound featuring Focalistic.

The South African Artist appears with the 30BG King once again after they both dropped the hit song Ke Star Remix.

Focalistic blasting vocation took an extraordinary turn with his cooperation with Davido and he will be searching for more predominance with Champion Sound having visited Nigeria no less than multiple times and developing wings across borders with exhibitions in Dubai, Ghana, London, and different countries.

The 30BG King, Davido, registers another Amapiano track to his catalogue.