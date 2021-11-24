Davido given a hero’s welcome by his fans in Ghana after he landed in the country

Popular musician, Davido has been given a hero’s welcome by his fans in Ghana after he landed in the country following the successful hosting of his birthday in Dubai over the weekend.

The singer made headlines after raising 200 Million Naira from his friends as his birthday gift to orphans.

The 30BG boss touched down at the Kotoka Airport with his crew to cool off and have some fun in the country. Die-hard fans of Davido trooped to the arrival lounge to wait for him.

Fans could be heard passionately reaching out to Davido as he made his way through the fans to his car.