Davido Hints On What He Will Do With The Money He Received For His Birthday

Davido has taken to his social media to hint on what he will do with the money he received from his friends and fans for his birthday.

The star started a trend he which he called out some of his friends to start giving him money for his birthday.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Davido Puts All His Friends To A Test

At first the turn up was low then few hours later, a lot of celebrities started sending the money to Davido’s account and he called all of them on his Insta-stories to appreciate them.

Taking to Twitter, the artiste has given a hint of what he might do with the money which is about 200million naira.

Davido said: “Might give it all away”

See tweet below: