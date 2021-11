Davido Is A God Amongst Men – Harrysong

The Nigerian artiste, Harrysong, has made his comment regards Davido’s new stunt.

Davido, who requested that his friends show their true colour by sending him money.

Davido still holds a record of more than 100 Million after 24 hours of making the statement.

READ ALSO: I Would Win A Grammy Award – Singer Harrysong

Harrysong has made the comment faming the 30BG King – Davido Is A God Amongst Men.