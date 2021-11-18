Davido is broke — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to singer, Davido asking his friends to send him 1 million naira each ahead of his birthday next week.

Davido had on Tuesday, November 16, shared a video of himself asking his friends and those he has helped in one way or the other to send him money.

He then shared his account details today and tagged a few of his colleagues asking them to send him money. The singer has since raked over 114 million naira.

Taking to social media to react, Uche Maduagwu opined that the singer is now broke and stylishly begging for money.

See his post below:

