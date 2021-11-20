Davido Is Wiser Than All Those Who Gave Him Money – Reno Omokri Hails Singer

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has reacted to the decision of singer, Davido, to give out the N201 million donated to him by his friends and fans.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Reno averred that Davido by his action is much wiser than all those who gave him monies.

His post reads: ”Davido is much wiser than all those who gave him monies on his birthday. He understands the spiritual realm and the ways of God. He has secured a soft spot in the Heart of the Creator, by virtue of James 1:27.

“I commend him. What a heart of Gold. What a man to watch for the future. Could his life trajectory be like Ronald Reagan’s? Those who gave to him are are different issue entirely. They should read Proverbs 22:16.”