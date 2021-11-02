Davido reacts to arrest of Obi Cubana

Superstar crooner, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has reacted to the trending saga about the arrest of the socialite, Obi

We had reported that the renowned entrepreneur and CEO of Cubana Groups was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday afternoon, 1st November 2021 over alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

Reacting to this news, Davido took to his Instagram story to share a photo of the billionaire while dropping a caption in Igbo dialect.

He wrote:

“Obi nwere Ego” meaning “Obi has money”

