Destiny Etiko drops a cryptic video amid her current faceoff with fellow movie star, Luchy Donalds

Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko recently dropped a cryptic video amid her current faceoff with fellow movie star, Luchy Donalds.

Recall that the two thespians got into a beef with each other after Destiny Etiko joined forces with social media users to troll her over the expensive items she acquired from some designer shops.

Destiny in a now-deleted post threw a hot shade at Luchy Donalds by writing ‘Empty Bags’; an assertion that triggered the wrath of Luchy who didn’t hesitate to reveal that Destiny Etiko has undergone a series of surgery to achieve her desired shape while claiming her body is natural.

Still on this, Destiny Etiko recently shared a video of herself flaunting dollar bills; a display that shows she’s unperturbed.