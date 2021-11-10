Didi Ekanem Sends A Strong Warning To The Next Man That Steals Her Heart

Didi Ekanem has taken to her social media to send a warning to the next man that will steal her heart.

The star made this known when she was advertising the skincare products she uses showing her glowing skin.

In the post, Didi made it known that the next man that steals her heart should just keep it because she won’t collect it back.

“The next man that steals my heart should just keep it, because I will not collect it back 😉”

See post below:

In another news, Didi issued a note of warning to those who have been criticising her for twerking on Instagram.

According to the curvy actress, she is no longer shrinking herself to make anyone happy because Instagram pays her bills.