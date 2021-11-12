Direct Primary Will Ensure Nigerians Fully Participate In Leadership Process: Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has stated that direct primaries for political parties will create a level playing ground for Nigerians to fully participate in the leadership process.

Recall that the national assembly, on Tuesday, approved the conference committee report on the electoral act amendment bill.

In the report, the lawmakers approved that all political parties must use the direct primary mode in selecting candidates.

Speaking on the development on Thursday when he received a delegation of youths led by Sunday Dare, minister of youth and sports development, Gbajabiamila stated that the majority of Nigerians are happy with the development.

“If I know that my return will depend on a few men, I may not care about you. But if I know that my return will depend on my accountability and representation to the people, I will do the right thing,” he said.

“It is important for this generation to open the door of leadership to the next generation. We must allow every Nigerian to participate fully in the process of leadership. I, therefore, stand with direct primary.

“That’s why I said at different fora that I’m for direct primaries. We have to do this for the sake of the institution.

“When you gather yourselves (as youths), chances are that you’ll win. Democracy is a government of the people. Democracy is not just a general election; it starts from the primaries.”