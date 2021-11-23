Divorce Is Allowed In The Bible, Says Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze – “Divorce Is Allowed In The Bible”

Daddy Freeze has said that the Bible takes into account separation and he shared Bible stanzas to go with his case.

The media character, who has additionally taken up Bible educating, said the Bible considers separation when there is an extramarital perversion.

READ ALSO: Daddy Freeze Openly Shames Pere

“Along these lines, it is wrong to say that separation isn’t permitted in the Bible,” he added.

See his message underneath.

“This, although vague and prone to misinterpretation, makes sense and what he is saying is scriptural.

–

It is however especially pertinent, to note that scripture is prone to rendering in individual cultural contexts. Therefore, I consider it crucial, to let people know that sometimes love is impossible and divorce should be encouraged, as It is perfectly scriptural to divorce; if there is immorality.

–

This is also quite subjective, as the emphasis on love leading to marriage is also, in my understanding, belittled.

–

Let’s be careful with the kind of advice that we give because many are stuck in bad marriages.

In whatever scriptural or traditional context we pass a message, let it ring out loud and clear, that It’s not ok to take emotional or physical abuse, because you want to ‘love’ a spouse who is maltreating you.

–

Love them and forgive them while you divorce them.”