DJ Jimmy Jatt Shades Artists That Avoid Local Shows

Nigerian plate jockey, Oluwaforijimi Amu prevalently known as Jimmy Jatt, says Nigerian craftsmen that stay away from the 2021 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) are experiencing provincial attitude.

DJ Jimmy Jatt uncovered this at an occasion on Saturday while responding to the prominent shortfall of Nigerian craftsmen at the AFRIMA show on Friday, November 26. As per him, Nigerian specialists rush to go to western entertainment ceremonies however decide to disregard nearby shows in their own nations.

“I think it is the colonial mentality that is still worrying a lot of our people. When it is western world inviting you, even if it is an award in the smallest room, they are always quick to go and would probably arrive four days before the award.

“But when it is being held here, even the biggest one here. From records, all the awards or the recognition platforms here had the issues.

“Once it is us, for us, it is not as big for them. All that needs to change. Once it is other people for us, we even beg to be there,” he said.