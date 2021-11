Don Jazzy Performs At P-Square Birthday

Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy has shown to be happy about the reunion and birthday of the popular twins, P-Square.

Don Jazzy goes out of his way as he holds the mic to show his vocal power to the world once again.

He performs the hit song Collabo at the birthday event in celebrating the 40th birthday and reunion of the twins.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWbrHcnoKjV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link