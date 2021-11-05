Don’t Copy Yahoo Boys, Osinbajo Warns Nigerian Youths

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerian youths to shun crime and not be distracted by fraudsters popularly called Yahoo Boys, saying they will end up in jail.

He advised them to rather access various programmes set up by the federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to support young entrepreneurs and other Nigerians.

Osinbajo spoke while delivering the first convocation lecture of Kola Daisi University, Ibadan, Oyo State, where he gave examples of many young Nigerians who had made it without engaging in crime.

He said, “Don’t be distracted by the Yahoo Boys that are coming up with fancy cars. Their days are always numbered. They will go to jail one day. The point, of course, is that what is the point of making money when you can’t sleep well at night?”

Osinbajo stated that the Nigerian education system had credentials that could make one succeed in life.

He explained that, “So, it is important for us to bear in mind that a Nigerian education is an important credential in the world because you understand the terrain and you understand the law of the land. But you must find out about the support that is available either from the private sector or public sector.”