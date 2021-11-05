“Don’t Go Around Overdoing Good” – BBNaija’s Tasha Advises

BBNaija Tacha took to her Instagram to advise her followers saying she has learnt to stop ‘overdoing’ good and return the same energy she gets.

In her words, the reality star stated that the world is full of evil even when you do good to people, they start reading meanings to it.

READ ALSO: Tacha recounts her encounter with an airport staff in Amsterdam

Tacha said she has learnt to stop doing good that inconveniences her.

She said: “The world is so full of evil that when you are doing good to people they tend to start reading meaning into it, I ‘ve learnt to tell myself to stop doing good that inconveniences me1 Give people the same energy they give you! Don’t go around overdoing good.”