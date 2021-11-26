‘Don’t Turn Jigawa To Spain’, Governor Threatens Fresh COVID Lockdown

Jigawa Governor, Abubakar Badaru has stated that he would be left with no option than to re-introduce restrictions on movements in Jigawa over the slow pace of vaccination in the State.

The governor made the remarks while speaking at the flagging off of the COVID-19 mass vaccination exercise campaign held in Kiyawa local government.

Records indicate that while 122,200 people received the first dose of vaccination in the state, only 53,753 people have so far received the second dose of vaccination across the state.

Badaru, who described the situation as unacceptable, vowed to resist any attempt to turn Jigawa to Spain and other foreign countries where scourge of the disease resurfaced as a result of public negligence.

Badaru while assuring the people of the safety and effectiveness of vaccine, stated that he would not do anything or take any action that put the lives of his people at risk.

“Remember that President Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice and members of their families took the vaccination.”

“At the state level you all saw in television that I took the vaccination, my deputy, members of our families as well as top government officials took the vaccination and we are all doing fine,” he said.

He, however, charged local government chairmen, traditional leaders to ensure maximum campaign and enforcement of the vaccine in their areas, in respect of social and economic consequences on everyone in the state if the vaccination coverage remain poor.