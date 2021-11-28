Ebuka Gushes Over Wife As She Celebrates Her Birthday

BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi- Uchendu has gushed over his adorable wife, Cynthia as she turns a year older today, November 28.

The star took to his Instagram to celebrate her as he pens down beautiful message and also a combination of some of her pictures.

Ebuka revealed that she is grateful for his wife and her existence in his life has elevated him so much.

“I’ve never been able to fully quantify how much of a blessing you have been to me. And I doubt I ever will… Nothing has changed my life and elevated me as much as you have since you came into my life.”

READ ALSO: 5 Times Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Stunned In Native Attire (Photos)

He went on to thank her for the love and support she has always shown him.

“I’m forever grateful for the day you were born and how our paths eventually crossed. You have continued to show me that this life thing actually works and makes perfect sense as long as you have the right partner by your side. Thank you for being the best partner I could ever ask for. And for teaching me what love truly is.Happy birthday ọgwụ ọbara’m!!! You literally mean the world to me ❤”

See post below: