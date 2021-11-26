Emulate PDP Governors’ Projects To Tackle Insecurity: Atiku Tells FG

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has advised the federal government to emulate infrastructural projects executed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to tackle insecurity in the country.

Atiku spoke yesterday in Bauchi during the inauguration of the 4.2 km Gombe-Maiduguri By-pass named after him.

He stated that government should note that infrastructural projects had become instruments of economic empowerment used in creating jobs.

He commended Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, for embarking on critical infrastructure and urged him to sustain the momentum in order to accelerate the pace of good governance.

“You are virtually laying the pathway to the return of PDP in the state and also the country at large,” Atiku added.