EndSARS: Lagos To Release White Paper On Panel Report – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated that the government will release its White Paper on the report submitted by the EndSARS Judicial Panel of Inquiry on November 15, 2021.

The governor made this known in a speech on Tuesday on the Lekki shootings of October 20, 2020.

Also Read: Just In: Sanwo-Olu Finally Speaks On Lagos #EndSARS Panel Report

He said, “As an administration, are determined that the next steps that will be taken in this process of coming to terms with the events of October 2020, must bring closure to a painful episode in the history of our state, with the release of the White Paper later today.”

A White Paper is an administrative medium for conveying the decision or position of the government on the report of an administrative or judicial enquiry.