Engaging With People Should Be Leaders’ Major Concern — Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has stated that elected leaders should regularly aspire to meet with the electorate.

His spokesman, Laolu Akande, quoted him as saying this yesterday in Abuja while receiving the outgoing UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon.

Osinbajo stated that constant engagement with the electorate on justice, peace, security and social contract could not be allowed to fall through the cracks as they are critical issues.

“You cannot avoid engaging with the people; there’s need to engage in a way that you’re trusted. People should see that you’re committed enough about their concerns.

“People must feel that government is committed to their welfare, security and especially on issues of healthcare and education of their children. So, a social compact is crucial.

“As a matter of fact, it is both a current concern and aspiration for those of us who have been fortunate to be elected into positions in government and in the politics of our country,’’ he said.