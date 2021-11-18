Ex-Presidential Aspirant, Adamu Garba, Backs Secessionist Agitations

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has stated that those agitating for sovereign nations of Biafra and Oduduwa have the right to do so.

He made this observation while featuring Wednesday night on Trust TV’s Daily Politics.

He stated that there was nothing wrong in creating another republic in Nigeria, but said there must be a constitutional backing.

He said: “Russia had a similar case similar to Indonesia. Now, if you go to Russia. There are 82 different states in Russia; 22 of these states are like mini countries. The president is elected by their constituency and then Moscow now validates that this guy is the president.

“What stops us from deploying this solution? If Biafrans say they need Biafra, what is wrong in having a Biafra republic in the Federal Republic of Nigeria? What is wrong in having the Oduduwa republic in the Federal Republic of Nigeria? What is wrong in having an Islamic party in Borno? There is nothing wrong with that. We have different Islamic parties in Islamic countries.

“If you say you’re going to form an Islamic party and create the government, create and make the governor, but you have to assent to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“When you do that, you find out that you’re isolating the problem from where it is and bringing about long term stability.”