Fans Raise Alarm As Angel Unfollows Cross On Twitter

Fans Raise Alarm As Angel Unfollows Cross

It was reported to have noticed that BBN’s Angel unfollowed Cross on Twitter. The two former housemates who were said to be lovers or have a future relationship show another side to their followers.

READ ALSO: Former BBNaija Housemate, Angel Bags Another Deal For The Year

With her unfollowing Cross on Twitter, that has risen up more suspicions of something is wrong somewhere. In spite of that, their fans pick it up prayerfully as they take their prayers to Twitter to make sure their lovers become what they want for them.

Other question arises like, could it still be about her talking about her mental health regards her recently communicating her distress to her fans.