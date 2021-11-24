Fans react as BBNaija stars Pere, Boma & Michael show off their American passports in a new video

BBNaija ”Shine Ya Eye” ex housemates, Pere, Boma, and Michael who are currently in Dubai, showed off their American passports on Instagram this afternoon.

The reality TV stars brandished their US passports in the video posted by Pere.

”The BP Boys from BBN. Blue Passport Boys. Blue Passport nor be your mate. Na your mate? E choke”

Watch the video below:

The video has since sparked reactions online from social media users.

Read some comments below: