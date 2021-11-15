Fashola: I Don’t Know What Happened To Camera I Recovered At Lekki Tollgate

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has stated that he does not know what happened to the video camera he recovered at the Lekki tollgate after the #EndSARS protests.

Recall that following the Lekki tollgate shooting in October 2020, Fashola, while visiting the scene alongside fellow ministers and south-west governors, discovered a hidden camcorder which he said must have been planted by “some subversive elements”.

Speaking with Arise TV on Sunday, Fashola stated that he doesn’t know what became of his discovery.

The former governor of Lagos added that he should not be the one to answer questions on the camcorder, saying he had since handed it over to the Lagos state government.

“You should not be asking me. You have the tapes showing that I handed it over to the government of Lagos, so you have all the recordings,” he said.

“I think your people were there. So don’t ask me what happened to the camera. I don’t know.”