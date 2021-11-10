Father Christmas Doesn’t Help – J Martins Says

Singer J Martins has taken to his social media to question people who lend helping hand to everyone on their list with touching stories.

The star stated that people need to be wise in helping others, adding that one must not give out money in all cases.

Martins asks: “What will be your result if you keep helping out of touching stories”.

We’ll have a life to attend to, situation to report to, if you keep doing transfer to all pathetic/touching stories, soon or later your own story will be talked about as new touching story to others.

“Be wise. all of us dey street, you owe nobody anything, be happy for who God has blessed and trust him for yours to come, it will surely come.”

Many of his fans went ahead to share their two-cent about the post as some stated that giving is not a bad thing but also one must know his or her limits.

