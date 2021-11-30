Fayemi Asks Media To Promote Inclusion In Security Reporting

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has called on the media to promote inclusion rather than sectarian exclusion when reporting security challenges in the country.

Fayemi spoke on Monday as the guest speaker at the 50th anniversary of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism the institute’s sixth convocation lecture.

The governor’s lecture was titled, ‘Media, security and nation-building.’

He said, “The media’s role in the periods when a nation is experiencing security challenges is critical because these are moments when the civic impact of journalism is fully obvious. It is the time when the media must promote inclusion rather than sectarian exclusion.”

He also stressed the links between nation-building and national security and highlighted the role of the media.

Fayemi added, “In any liberal democratic state, the media are expected to perform certain functions within the political system.

“These include agenda-setting, that is identifying key issues in the polities; offering accessible platforms for intelligible, illuminating advocacy by public servants and interest groups; serving as a bridge for dialogue across a wide range of views by power-holders, aspirants to political offices, and the citizenry; holding public officials accountable for their use and misuse of power; educating and motivating citizenry about politics – including electoral politics – and participation in civic life and maintaining independence and integrity.”