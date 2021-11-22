Femi Adesina: Why US Removed Nigeria From Religious Freedom Violators’ List

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina has stated that Nigeria was removed from the list of countries blacklisted for “engaging in violation of religious freedom” by the US because it discovered it acted on incorrect positions.

Speaking on this issue on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, Adesina stated that the US had to remove Nigeria from the watchlist because it realised that the initial placement was not based on facts.

He said the US government was fed with “incorrect positions” by the citizens of Nigeria about what is happening in the country.

He said the removal of Nigeria from the watchlist is a great development for the country.

“The secretary said putting Nigeria on the watchlist was not based on facts, and you know that Nigerians themselves going to America to feed them with incorrect positions about what is happening in Nigeria. And that was why Nigeria was put on that watchlist,” he said.

“But when America discovered that it was not based on facts, Nigeria was removed. It is a very good development for us.”