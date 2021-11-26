Festus Okoye: How Youths Can Change The Narrative In Politics

Commissioner for information and voter education of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Festus Okoye has expressed that youths should maximise their numerical strength in elections in order to effect change.

Okoye stated this on Thursday while speaking on the topic, ‘Broadening Youth Participation in the Electoral Process, at a virtual conversation tagged ‘Thursday Talks’.

The virtual conversation, which is held monthly to engage thought leaders, was moderated by Ebuka Franklin, head of news and current affairs, Ogene 98.3 FM.

Speaking at the event, Okoye pointed out that since youths possess numerical strength, they need to come together and take their destiny into their own hands.

Speaking further, the commissioner stated that INEC will do “whatever it takes to make sure youths have an inclusive voice in the electoral process”.

“We’ll continue to broaden the frontiers of the electoral process using technology to make sure no segment of our population is left behind in terms of political participation,” he added.