FG, States Designing ‘Operation Feed Yourself’ To Fight Malnutrition – Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the Federal Government and state governments are designing an ‘Operation Feed Yourself’ initiative to encourage the establishment of urban farms and small home gardens.

He explained that this was part of other efforts to address malnutrition and related challenges in the country.

Osinbajo stated this on Monday at a meeting on nutrition attended by United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Mrs Amina Mohammed, governors, representatives of development partners including UNICEF, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Aliko Dangote Foundation, amongst others.

According to a statement by the VP’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, the plan for ‘Operation Feed Yourself’ is one of three major plans arising from the UN-backed Food Systems Dialogues, to advance the fight against malnutrition.

Also Read: Magashi: Increase In Foodstuff Prices Caused By Insecurity

The statement was titled, ‘Nigeria Plans ‘Operation Feed Yourself’ To Counter Malnutrition’.

Osinbajo was quoted as saying, “There are practical steps that can be taken by the States and Federal Government in the next 12 months.

“I think that some of the suggestions are important, especially those that have come from the UN Food System Dialogue.

“States and the FGN will promote what the convener has described as ‘Operation Feed Yourself’. This is more of the establishment of urban farms and homestead gardens. This is simply something that we think should be a mass appeal to citizens in the states, and the encouragement we can give them so that individuals and schools develop their own farms or homestead gardens.

“This obviously not only helps individuals and families but the excess can be sold to others and generally improve food security.

“The establishment of Agribusiness Investment Hubs or farm settlements or farm estates or any variety of those kinds of integrated farming arrangements will improve food and nutrition security. What we are recommending is the sort of model that Oyo State has or any of the variety that States have. That sort is obviously recommended because of the way that it is structured and the obviously good result that they have been getting.”

https://punchng.com/fg-states-designing-operation-feed-yourself-to-fight-malnutrition-osinbajo/