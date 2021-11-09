FG To Review New Salary Structure For Police

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, has said that a new salary structure for officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force will be put in place soon.

Dingyadi, who disclosed this, on Tuesday, when he appeared before the National Assembly, joint committee on Police Affairs, for the defence of the 2022 budget estimates of his ministry, said the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission has already submitted a proposal to that effect.

The minister, while giving a review of the 2021 budget performance of the ministry, said the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and ENDSARS protests exacted a lot of pressure on the police, in the year under review.

Nevertheless, he explained that the ministry recorded some successes, as it commenced the implementation of the community policing programme of the federal government..

“In recognition of the take-home pay of the police, which necessitated the need to motivate them for better performance, Mr President directed the Salaries and Wages Commission to work out a new salary package for the Nigerian Police and submit it to the government for consideration.

In keeping with this directive, the Commission in consultation with the relevant stakeholders have submitted a proposal to the government which is being given the desired and urgent attention,” Dingyadi said.

On his part, the Commandant, Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, AIG Lawan Jimeta, who also appeared before the joint committee said there are shortfalls in the number of manpower required in the institution.

According to him, “the academy is grossly understaffed as many academic programmes are being run without adequate lecturers. Also the administration and other operations are also in dire need of manpower. Efforts to get employment waivers from the head of service of the federation is yet to yield desired results.”